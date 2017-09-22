2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell - The first SUV that runs on both fuel cells and batteries

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell will come by the end of 2019, according to the latest reports.

The newest version of the compact crossover has its premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show. To remind you, GLC is a new compact crossover that came two years ago, as a replacement for the outgoing GLK model.
With the new naming policy, the company also introduced a new crossover. This should be one of the best-selling models from the famous company, so there are various versions of it in the offer. There are standard gasoline and diesel powertrains in the offer, as well as hybrid version. Moreover, there is even a body style, in order to compete with BMW models. Now, we are about to see a completely new version, which will feature a fuel cell powertrain. Besides new powertrain, 2019 GLC F-Cell comes with several other modifications, even in terms of styling.


TomM

NYC has just set aside $10 million dollars to create 5 charging HUBS - one in each of the 5 boroughs - with up to 20 chargers each. Even if you happen to live or work near one - there is no guarantee they will be available for you - up to 100 chargers for a few million people is a drop in the bucket.

What NYC would need is whole Parking Garages - with hundreds of charging stations per garage - and that still would not be enough for all of the people who live there and have no ability to put in their own chargers.

Mercedes is planning a fuel cell vehicle - and just as there is no significant infrastructure for EVS - there is almost none for Fuel Cells as well. These articles are nice - but it will be LONG after I die before either of these technologies have the infrastructure available for them to take a sizable chunk of the market. IT is ICE HYBRIDS that will dominate the market eventually - not pure EVs or fuel cells - for at least 30 or more years from now. Noting that you cannot get all the approvals needed to build new generation plants in 20 years often here in the USA - the electricity won't be available for all the hybrids claimed.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2017 7:52:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

