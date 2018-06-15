2019 Polestar Engineered S60 Will Pack 415 HP

Just a few days ago, we learned that the new Volvo S60 will be unveiled at the automaker’s new plant in South Carolina next week on June 20. Ahead of its debut, Volvo has released a revealing teaser trailer of the upcoming S60 sedan on social media. Specifically, the car shown in the video is the flagship “Polestar Engineered” variant announced this week. We get a good look at the new S60’s front fascia in the teaser – notice the Polestar badge on the grille indicating that this is the flagship performance model.



