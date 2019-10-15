2019 Subaru WRX STi S209 Or 2020 C8 Corvette Where Would Your Money Go?

Yikes.

Subaru has priced its US-only WRX STI S209, and it ain’t cheap. As in ‘$63,995 before delivery’ not cheap; twice what a regular STI costs, and a smidge more than some properly chunky performance cars.

Cheaper than the S209 are, among others, the new C8 Corvette Stingray, a Shelby GT350 Mustang and the Widebody Dodge Challenger Hellcat. For just a few grand more than the Scooby you can have a Mercedes-AMG C63, Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio or the quite frankly mad 760bhp Shelby GT500. God bless American car prices.



