We’ve been waiting for the 2020 Ford Bronco since The Blue Oval brand revealed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show that it was reviving the iconic nameplate. And while details of the upcoming off-roader have been scarce—save for a teaser, an apparent mule, and some info from sources claiming to have knowledge on the project—we’ve now got juicy information thanks to reports from folks who attended what Automotive News describes as a “gathering of [Ford’s] top-selling dealers” in February.



Read Article