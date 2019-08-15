2020 C8 Corvette To Come In 3 Trim Levels And Start At $59,995

For its starting price of $59,995 including shipping, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray comes with an automatic transmission, more horsepower than the outgoing version and a dry-sump oil system that previously cost extra.

But buyers will have to spend at least $7,300 more to get the automatic front-suspension lift system that General Motors touted at the car's unveiling.

The midengine Corvette will come in three trim levels, with the top-end 3LT starting at $71,945, GM said Thursday.



