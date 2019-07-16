2020 C8 Corvette Z06 May Come With Potent Twin Turbo V8

ith the Chevrolet Corvette C8's unveiling coming later this week, leaks and rumors are continuing to roll out to the public. Most recently, 3D drawings of a brand new "LT7" engine were uncovered by GM Authority, with the power plant speculated to be introduced in a future performance variant of the next-generation model. Fans and early adopters shouldn't hold their breath waiting for a turbocharged Corvette to be announced on Thursday, however. While the CAD drawings and short-exit exhaust, which can be seen in GM Authority's article, are indicative of placement in the C8, the twin-turbo engine isn't expected to be available at launch. According to alleged unnamed sources, it will instead be reserved for the C8's Z06 performance trim, and potentially a successor to the current-generation ZR1.



Read Article