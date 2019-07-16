2020 C8 Corvette Z06 May Come With Potent Twin Turbo V8

Agent009 submitted on 7/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:25:48 AM

5 user comments | Views : 854 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

ith the Chevrolet Corvette C8's unveiling coming later this week, leaks and rumors are continuing to roll out to the public.

Most recently, 3D drawings of a brand new "LT7" engine were uncovered by GM Authority, with the power plant speculated to be introduced in a future performance variant of the next-generation model.

Fans and early adopters shouldn't hold their breath waiting for a turbocharged Corvette to be announced on Thursday, however. While the CAD drawings and short-exit exhaust, which can be seen in GM Authority's article, are indicative of placement in the C8, the twin-turbo engine isn't expected to be available at launch. According to alleged unnamed sources, it will instead be reserved for the C8's Z06 performance trim, and potentially a successor to the current-generation ZR1.



Read Article


2020 C8 Corvette Z06 May Come With Potent Twin Turbo V8

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Is that the engine that destroys the car because it has too much torque for the chassis?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2019 11:56:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

mre30

I think its the same Twin Turbo V8 engine that they first rolled out (OOOPS !) in the Cadillac CT6 V-Sport - only to limit the release to like 100 people until the Mid Engined Corvette came out.

I'm sure once the Corvette is launched, the TT V8 is going to proliferate across the GM lineup for premium models.

Wouldn't it be cool to have a 700 HP twin turbo V8 Escalade V-Sport or an XT6 V-Sport SUV?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2019 12:01:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Cadillac is getting a lot more power in the near future, but it's not getting from-the-ground-up designs that will be adequate for the job.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2019 12:25:55 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

"Power to the people, power to the people right on!"

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2019 12:07:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

What will really suck for Chevrolet would be if the C8 does not dramatically out-handle the Camaro ZL1...and it won't.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2019 12:27:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]