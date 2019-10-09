2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Slated To Debut NEXT Month

On Monday, General Motors confirmed the 2020 Chevrolet Convertible will debut early next month.

The official date will be October 2nd, giving Chevy a few weeks to build excitement. We wish them a lot of luck.

Beyond removing the materials typically located above your noggin at the press of a button, we aren’t absolutely positive what the automaker has planned — but we’re confident. Leaked details have suggested a hardtop foldaway design that axes everyone’s view of the engine compartment for added rollover protection. A handful of renderings even made it into the automaker’s C8 Corvette presentation this summer, briefly showcasing the safety humps and indicating there would a sufficient gap between them for the rearview mirror to do its job.


