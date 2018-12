Following last month’s spy shots that gave us the best look yet at the 2020 Ford Explorer’s exterior, we now get to see the upcoming SUV’s interior completely undisguised.

The sixth-generation Explorer will be a significant departure from its predecessor, as it will shift from a front-drive layout with transverse-mounted engines to rear-wheel drive with longitudinally-mounted engines. On the outside, this will result in shorter overhangs and a modified dash-to-axle ratio.