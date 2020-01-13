2020 Genesis G90 To Start At Just $73,195 - Who Should Be Worried?

An order guide recently issued for the 2020 Genesis G90 has revealed what customers will have to pay in the U. S. to get the brand’s new flagship sedan.

As reported by Cars Direct, the G90 will be sold in two forms locally. Sitting at the base of the range will be the G90 3.3T Premium starting at $73,195 including the $995 destination fee. This model comes outfitted with the same 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 as the Kia Stinger GT, Genesis G70 3.3T, and Genesis G80 Sport to deliver 365 hp and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque. As standard, this model is rear-wheel drive but for $2,500, customers can get the optional all-wheel drive.