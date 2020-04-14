2020 Hyundai Veloster N To Have An Optional 8 Speed DCT

Hyundai's joyous little Veloster N has so far been an experience reserved for the driving elite—those capable of operating three pedals in harmony.

But the delight of wheeling a Veloster N belongs to this small subset of drivers just as much as fire does the Greek gods, which is why Hyundai, the proverbial Prometheus of this story, will soon make the Veloster N more approachable with the addition of an automatic transmission.

Hyundai confirmed the new transmission via its social media channels on Monday, stating that the hatch will soon be offered with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Unsurprisingly, this new box will be shifted via steering wheel-mounted paddles, as depicted in brief flashes of a video posted to the company YouTube channel.



