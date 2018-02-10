2020 Land Rover Defender Caught Testing It's Chops In Public

The new Land Rover Defender has been spied testing on public roads for the first time, as development of the rugged 4x4 ramps up ahead of it going on sale in 2020.

The pictures show the new Defender in camo livery on the roads near the Jaguar Land Rover factory. Asked about the images at the Paris motor show, Felix Bräutigam, Jaguar Land Rover's marketing chief, admitted they were of the first prototype to lead Gaydon, and said more would follow in coming months as the ramp-up to production begins.

“These are what we call Pilot build cars and testing will increase on public roads from now,” said Bräutigam. “The first four cars are ready, and now the line is running you can expect the number of test cars to grow exponentially.