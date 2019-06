Last week, Lego did us all the favor of leaking what is most likely a brick-built impression of the 2020 Land Rover Defender, which lined up with spy photos we’ve already seen. Now it appears the new Defender has leaked a image of itself, with a dashboard display showing off a clear image of the upcoming SUV.

An apparent spy shot of the driver display screen on what’s probably (can you tell I’m hedging) the 2020 Land Rover Defender made its way to Twitter: