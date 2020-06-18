2020 Mercedes CLA Coupe Model SPOTLIGHT. Caught Today In The New Denim Blue And With Details On MBUX Interior Assistant Tech.

Some people don't really care about their car color and some people have an obsession. I fall into the latter category.



Today, I spied a 2020 Mercedes CLA Coupe in a gorgeous blue color which I found out later was called Denim Blue as I did the research.



Curious, I also got my hands on the order guide which talked about a new feature in the CLA for 2020 called MBUX Interior Assistant. Somehow, this is the first I've heard of it. How about you?



This is what it is and what it does:



"The MBUX Interior Assistant goes well beyond that with some interesting functions that combine physical hand movements in the car with the display screen. This is done via a camera that is mounted at the front of the vehicle's interior, which monitors movements from both the driver and the front passenger."



You can read more about it in the full order guide below.



2020 Mercedes CLA Full Order Guide



Here is the car in denim blue...tell us your thoughts...













