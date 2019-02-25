2020 Mercedes EQC Crossover Delayed At Least Three Months Due To Battery Shortages

While we weren’t expecting deliveries of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC in the U. S. until next year, full production planned to start this summer has reportedly been delayed three months due to issues producing battery packs, according to Handelsblatt.

The 2020 EQC was revealed back in September with a 80 kWh battery pack with “up to 200 miles” of range and dropping 402 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque through two electric motors. It was set to go into full production by June of this year, but most of its deliveries have had to be pushed back to November, Handelsblatt reports.