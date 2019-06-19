2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Will Come With A Pavement Melting 760HP

After months of not knowing, the power figures for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are finally here. The supercharged V8 will put out 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Basically, it’s enough to drag down the moon.

Back in January, we learned that the GT500 would have at least 700 horsepower, which would either have put it dead-even or above the Hellcats. It seems now the Ford has more power than even the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. It’s only five horsepowers more so who is even counting, but it’s still five more! These kinds of small differences matter during lunchtime recess discussions.