2020 New Corvette Look NOT Douchy ENOUGH For You? Then Add Lambo SCISSOR Doors! Problem SOLVED!

Agent001 submitted on 5/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:49 PM

1 user comments | Views : 482 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.eikonmotorsports.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ed Hardy fans and people with questionable taste everywhere! EIKON Motorsports to the rescue!

We are proud to announce that we are now officially accepting Pre-Orders for the C-8 corvette.

Pre-Order pricing includes the kit, installation, and lifetime warranty on both for $2,999.

Regular retail price is expected to range from $2,999 for the kit by itself and a total price of $4,300 with kit+install.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity.
Nationwide Installation Available!
Manufacturer: Vertical Doors Inc.
Vertical Doors, Inc. is the only USA manufacturer. We use domestic carbon steel and all our pivot and strike points are heat treated.
Most companies that have copied our designs use the cheapest means possible to make their kits and since they can just shut down and restart under another name, they don’t worry about the quality of their products.
Includes:
2 Gas Shocks
2 Vertical Doors, Inc., Lambo Door Hinges (one for each side)
All Mounting Hardware
Direct “Bolt On” Hinge Kit
Mounts to Factory Bolt Pattern
Made in the USA from Domestic Hardened Steel
Patented in the USA
Completely Reversible



Read Article


2020 New Corvette Look NOT Douchy ENOUGH For You? Then Add Lambo SCISSOR Doors! Problem SOLVED!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

It needs twennyfous

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/12/2020 9:13:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]