2020 New Corvette Look NOT Douchy ENOUGH For You? Then Add Lambo SCISSOR Doors! Problem SOLVED!

Ed Hardy fans and people with questionable taste everywhere! EIKON Motorsports to the rescue!



We are proud to announce that we are now officially accepting Pre-Orders for the C-8 corvette. Pre-Order pricing includes the kit, installation, and lifetime warranty on both for $2,999.



Regular retail price is expected to range from $2,999 for the kit by itself and a total price of $4,300 with kit+install.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity.

Nationwide Installation Available!

Manufacturer: Vertical Doors Inc.

Vertical Doors, Inc. is the only USA manufacturer. We use domestic carbon steel and all our pivot and strike points are heat treated.

Most companies that have copied our designs use the cheapest means possible to make their kits and since they can just shut down and restart under another name, they don’t worry about the quality of their products.

Includes:

2 Gas Shocks

2 Vertical Doors, Inc., Lambo Door Hinges (one for each side)

All Mounting Hardware

Direct “Bolt On” Hinge Kit

Mounts to Factory Bolt Pattern

Made in the USA from Domestic Hardened Steel

Patented in the USA

Completely Reversible







Read Article