2020 Nissan Titan Debuts At The Texas State Fair - Who Should Be Worried?

It takes a big stage to debut a big truck – which is why Nissan selected the State Fair of Texas to launch the new, redesigned 2020 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup here today. The new TITAN builds on the foundation of America’s Best Truck Warranty1 and exceptional quality as the J.D. Power top-ranked "Large Light Duty Truck" in the 2019 Initial Quality Study (IQS).

The changes to TITAN for the 2020 model year include a bold new front end design highlighted by an aggressive new grille and light configuration, a family-oriented interior redesign dominated by a high-resolution Integrated Command Center with 9-inch touchscreen with internal WiFi router, an extensive list of advanced available safety technology – including class-exclusive standard Rear Automatic Braking – and enhanced driving performance.



2020 Nissan Titan Debut Photo Gallery





The 2020 TITAN will be offered in King Cab and Crew Cab body configurations and five well-equipped graded levels – S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. The new TITAN reinforces Nissan Intelligent Mobility, including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology for all grade levels. It goes on sale in early 2020.





"The annual State Fair of Texas is deep in the heart of truck country – with more than 2 million fairgoers attending each year. What better arena for the world debut of this powerful new 2020 TITAN," said Tiago Castro, director, North American Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Nissan North America, Inc.

The 2020 TITAN redesign was led by a team at Nissan Design America (NDA) in La Jolla, Calif., the creators of both the original TITAN and the current generation design. Following a theme of "Powerful Warrior," the designers emphasized the "solid beam" construction and commanding presence with a high-tech appearance to the large LED headlights and "double boomerang" LED daytime running lights. New all-LED lighting has been added to the pickup bed, while the rear exterior design includes new LED lights and tailgate finishers. Other new exterior items include the front bumper, interlocking frame grille and surround, fog lights, badging, new wheel designs and three dynamic new colors.





"TITAN’s powerful new look matches its powerful new 400 hp-strong powertrain. In addition, it includes a higher degree of differentiation between grade levels. For example, there are three separate grille designs and five different wheels, allowing for more owner customization straight from the factory," said Castro.

The sense of commanding technology continues into the redesigned TITAN interior, which combines first-class accommodations with a sense of crafted detailing and premium finishes. A 7-inch programmable driver information display dominates the instrument panel, while an available 9-inch touchscreen is integrated into the center area. Special attention was also paid to the design of every detail, from the flexible smartphone holder/charging system to placement of the assist grips. A few things haven’t changed, such as the available 12-speaker Fender® Premium Audio System and standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

TITAN Crew Cab model occupants are treated to a new available Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof, one of the largest in the segment measuring over three-feet square.

Every 2020 TITAN is powered by a 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine rated at 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Both horsepower2 and standard torque3 ratings are the best in class2.





The engine is mated with a new 9-speed automatic transmission with a larger final gear ratio – providing smoother and faster acceleration. TITAN is again available in a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drive configurations.

The 2020 TITAN is also a showcase for Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, starting with standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.

The new TITAN also features a number of other class-exclusive technologies – Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, standard Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Around View Monitor. Other systems include Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Traffic Sign Recognition and Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert.

All 2020 TITAN models are covered by Nissan’s "America’s Best Truck Warranty"1 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first. The warranty includes basic and powertrain coverage.

"With the New TITAN, you’re getting an amazing amount of content, all standard – best-in-class horsepower and torque, Nissan Safety Shield 360, including exclusive Rear Automatic Braking and eight air bags, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, 8-inch touch screen display and TITAN’s industry-leading 5-year/100,000-mile, bumper-to-bumper warranty," said Castro. "It’s a win-win wrapped in a beautiful new TITAN exterior and interior design."