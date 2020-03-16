2020 Saleen S302 Mustang Black Label Debuts Packing 800 HP

Saleen Automotive has been in the car tuning, customization and racing business since 1983.

They currently produce a number of bolt on parts and packages for several cars and trucks, develop bespoke supercars such as the old S7 and new S1, and develop and offer a range of hopped up Mustang packages, which is what they are known for.

This latest offering from the Corona, California tuning house takes the all-new 2020 Ford Mustang GT and soups it up to the tune of 800 hp. The Saleen S302 Mustang Black Label, however, is more than just a worked over 'Stang but a blast from the past.

