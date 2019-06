On the last Chicago Auto Show, a Japanese giant surprised everyone by introducing the new member of its TRD Pro series. Toyota Sequoia has been on the market for 18 years now, and things needed to be shaken up a bit – the competitors were winning the sales battle. It was the right move according to many of the reviewers. The result is an old SUV with a new flattering suffix which is as comfortable crawling through the mud as it is towing your boat, as Toyota describes it.



