2020 Toyota Vehicles WILL Be Able To Put Themselves Into Park AND Shut Themselves Off — Is This A WELCOME Change?

One is called Automatic Engine Shut Off and it does just as it says. The vehicle will automatically shut down a vehicle that has an engine running longer than an extended period of time. Although it seems like a no brainer that owners should power down their rides when arriving home or putting it in the garage, that isn't always the case as today's vehicles are extremely silent or fully electric and produce no noise.



The other feature is called Automatic Park. If a driver exits an auto without selecting Park, the vehicle will do so by itself. This way, there's no dangers from a vehicle rolling away. There have been several reported deaths over the past 24 months related to vehicle rollaways.



Having said that, we've got to ask: Are these all-new features the mark of a WELCOME change or simply unnecessary?



