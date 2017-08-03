2020 Volvo XC40 - It has been confirmed by CEO of Volvo! Small compact crossover will arrive by 2020

Last year Volvo showcased the 40. 1 Concept car, a preview for the upcoming 2020 Volvo XC40. The car is set to become their smallest crossover yet, and it is aimed directly at the Mercedes GLA or the new BMW X1. Unlike their higher end models, the XC40 is going to be based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture, or CMA. This has been designed together with Geely, and it will be used not only by Volvo but also by Geely and Lynk&Co.



This should allow Volvo to lower the research and development costs and release a rather affordable car. So far it seems the XC40 might cost just as must as its rivals, so around $30,000 for a base version. While this is a rather large sum of money, the XC40 will more than likely deliver. The car is expected to be just as good as its larger siblings and it seems that Volvo won’t skip on materials or technology.



