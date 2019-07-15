2020 Wrangler To Get Hybrid V6 Option And New 4 Cylinder Powertrain

The 2020 model year Jeep Wrangler is set to benefit from a series of upgrades, including the addition of a hybrid powertrain for the Unlimited Sahara model.

The JR Wrangler Forums recently unearthed spec sheets detailing all 2020 Wrangler models.

These sheets reveal that the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara will now be offered with FCA’s standard Pentastar 3.6-liter V6, a 3.6-liter E-Torque V6 engine, and a 2.0-liter inline-four E-Torque engine. These latter two powertrains include a 48-volt mild hybrid system and the Ram 1500 is already offered with the 3.6-liter hybrid V6.