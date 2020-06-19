2021 Acura TLX To Have Head Cradling Air Bags For Better Protection

The 2021 Acura TLX comes with one great new feature you'll never want to use: the first-ever passenger-side airbag designed to reduce the risk of serious brain injury in angled front-end collisions. The passenger side of a vehicle is an especially tricky place for airbag designers. Occupants sit further away from the airbag itself, and thus, have more room to get tossed around before they hit an airbag. Oblique-angle front impacts—the kind where only part of the front is hit—are some of the worst, as the body gets tossed forwards as well as sideways. The lateral forces involved in such crashes can cause the passenger's head to twist violently at high velocity, or worse—slide off of a conventional front airbag.



Read Article