2021 BMW 5-Series Is HERE! Is BETTER SAMENESS The RIGHT Recipe For Them Right Now? Or Have Their Products Become The ULTIMATE BOREDOM Machines?

Today, BMW is proud to announce the updated, 2021 7th generation 5 Series Sedan.
With improvements in exterior and interior design, aerodynamics and technology, plus the introduction of a new 48v mild hybrid system, this generation of 5 Series continues to deliver cutting-edge technology and performance into the sixth decade of 5 Series production. ?
The 2021 BMW 5 Series lineup includes the:
* 248 hp 530i and 530i xDrive Sedans ?
* 288 hp 530e and 530e xDrive PHEV Sedans ?
* 335 hp 540i and 540i xDrive Sedans ?
* 523 hp M550i xDrive Sedan ?
First introduced in 1972, the BMW 5 Series has continuously built its reputation as the executive sport sedan for discerning buyers by delivering performance, modern design, comfort and technology expected from a BMW. ?MSRP pricing for the 2021 BMW 5 Series sedan is $54,200 for the 530i Sedan, $56,500 for the 530i xDrive Sedan, $57,200 for the 530e Sedan, $59,500 for the 530e xDrive Sedan, $59,450 for the 540i Sedan, $61,750 for the 540i xDrive Sedan and $76,800 for the M550i xDrive Sedan.
New exterior design.
The exterior of the BMW 5 Series sports a cleaner surface design. The most striking feature is the new BMW Kidney Grille design with resculpted headlamps. The new grille is taller and wider, reaching further down into the front bumper cover and is surrounded by a one piece grille element. The vertical grille slats are more pronounced and extend further into the air flow.
