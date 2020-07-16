2021 Bronco Won't Come With Goodyear "Wrangler" Tires For Some Obvious Reason

Make no mistake, the 2021 Bronco is Ford's way of trying to drive the Jeep Wrangler into extinction or at least flatten its sales trajectory. Sure, the Wrangler has the V8 and plug-in hybrid aces up its sleeve for the time being, but it's clear the Bronco will claim a large portion of potential Wrangler customers, with the only question being how quickly Ford can take its share. Because of this fierce rivalry, Ford has reportedly requested that one of the Bronco's tire suppliers, Goodyear, alter the castings of its "Wrangler" all-terrain tire to hide the model name when installed on the Bronco, so as not to give Jeep free advertising.



Read Article