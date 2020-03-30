2021 Corvette Details Leak Out - Should You Wait Or Snag A 2020 Off The Dealer Lot While You Still Can?

The GM-UAW strike had a negative impact on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as availability of the C8 was hampered by a delay in the start of production.

Not only that, but the initial model year for the mid-engined ‘Vette took another hit because of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing General Motors to stop production at the Bowling Green factory at the worst possible time considering the immense demand the sports car is enjoying. Customers can no longer order a 2020MY Corvette, so all eyes are now on the 2021MY.

MDarringer

All they did was to decide that because there was a production halt that when they resume they will just call the resumption 2021s.

