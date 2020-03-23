2021 Corvette HYBRID Caught Testing In The Wild

Agent009 submitted on 3/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:15:37 PM

0 user comments | Views : 134 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Though it’s still yet to hit UK soil, first customer deliveries of the all-new, mid-engined C8 Corvette have begun in the US, with the model competing with Porsche’s 992 911 Carrera.

Following previous rumours of an electrified variant, photographers have already spotted a hybrid testing on the road.

Powered by a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8, the current base-level C8 Corvette sends a healthy 495bhp and 470lb ft of torque to the rear wheels, through a dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox. Performance is surprisingly brisk given that power’s sent only to the rear.



Read Article


2021 Corvette HYBRID Caught Testing In The Wild

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]