2021 Corvette HYBRID Caught Testing In The Wild

Though it’s still yet to hit UK soil, first customer deliveries of the all-new, mid-engined C8 Corvette have begun in the US, with the model competing with Porsche’s 992 911 Carrera. Following previous rumours of an electrified variant, photographers have already spotted a hybrid testing on the road.

Powered by a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8, the current base-level C8 Corvette sends a healthy 495bhp and 470lb ft of torque to the rear wheels, through a dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox. Performance is surprisingly brisk given that power’s sent only to the rear.