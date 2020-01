Behold, as we bring you the first actual (non-mule) 2021 Ford Bronco (U725) prototype caught by our photographer testing in Dearborn!!



Up until now Bronco prototypes wearing the production body have been testing only internally and under the cover of darkness to avoid detection. Ford’s finally decided it’s time to let the world see an actual prototype after it released a teaser video last week of a Bronco powertrain/frame mule wearing a modified Ford Ranger body.



