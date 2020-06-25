2021 Ford F-150 HAD To Take Up The Interior Quality Big Time With The Pressure From RAM. Tell Us From These Pics, DID THEY DELIVER?

No doubt the last F-150 needed an interior upgrade after RAM showed the world real luxury in a truck.

So the question is, DID FORD DELIVER on the 2021 F-150?

Ford’s deep understanding of truck customers informs new features on the all-new F-150 that help take productivity to the next level. Creating the ultimate durable, anywhere office, F-150’s new optional Interior Work Surface is ideal for signing documents, working on a 15-inch laptop or enjoying a meal when parked. It is available in both bench and captain’s chair seating configurations on XL to Limited. Knowing many customers prefer a console shifter, Ford has created a stowable unit for F-150, which easily folds into the center console with the push of a button and allows full access to the large work surface when in park. Class-exclusive Max Recline Seats available on King Ranch, Platinum and Limited models provide ultimate comfort during downtime. Max Recline Seats fold flat to nearly 180 degrees, with the bottom cushion rising to meet the back cushion and the upper back support rotating forward up to 10 degrees for maximum comfort. Available lockable, fold-flat rear storage adds a vault to the F-150 that extends the width of the rear seats. It’s as easy as lifting the bottom cushion of the rear seat, dropping valuables in and locking them away for safe keeping. Great for storing long items like fishing rods or blueprints, it even has a divider to keep gear organized.

Full 2021 Ford F-150 Photo Gallery





























































































User Comments

Car4life1

Yup the woman sleeping in the truck sums up this “All New” overhyped F 150...Ford fell asleep on the job....I’m sure RAM’s orders/interest is up after this snooze fest of a launch

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/25/2020 11:11:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

runninglogan1

Big improvement. I think the upper trim levels give the Ram interior a run for its money.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 12:04:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Rams are nice and this has achieved parity. GM is still in the shitter though with interior quality.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 10:43:13 AM | | Votes: 2   

skytop

Wow. New generation luxury interior design is Job #1 at Ford.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 2:16:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

Nothing like competition to improve the breed.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 6:03:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

#Winner

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 9:08:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

