2021 Mercedes AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe Hopes SEX STILL SELLS.

New in the U. S. for model year 2021, the AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe, starting at $89,900*, further expands the AMG GT family, combining AMG-developed dynamics with everyday usability, seating for four and a more accessible point of entry.



Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing and availability for the new 2021 AMG GT 43 variant of the thrilling Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Starting at $89,900*, the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is powered by a highly intelligent and efficient 3.0-liter inline-6 Turbo engine, featuring 362 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque and the sophisticated EQ Boost system, which adds up to an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The AMG GT 43 provides a compelling combination of exceptional driving dynamics with everyday usability, and includes all the highlights of AMG’s top-tier GT 4-door coupe models, including: lightweight constriction, 4MATIC+ All- Wheel Drive with variable torque distribution, as well as striking and distinctive AMG exterior and interior design.

The AMG GT 4-Door is the third model to be developed directly by Mercedes-AMG, following the 2-Door AMG GT and the legendary SLS AMG. The new AMG GT 43 pairs a highly intelligent and efficient powertrain with a uniquely developed AMG chassis, and features the same high-level of standard equipment found in the AMG GT 53. Standard feature highlights for the 2021 AMG GT 43 include: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed transmission, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension, silver painted 6- piston front brake calipers, Burmester® surround sound system, electronically-deployable rear spoiler, as well as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Infotainment System, newly standard for model year 2021 GT 4-Door models. MBUX features a completely new user interface, learning-capable software, natural speech recognition (“Hey Mercedes”), and touchscreen capabilities.







Full Mercedes AMG GT 43 Details

Full Mercedes AMG GT 43 Photo Gallery









































