2023 Mazda 6 To Follow In BMW's Footsteps With RWD And An Inline 6

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:03 AM

1 user comments | Views : 616 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mazda stepped up their game with the current ‘6’ sedan  and it’s been reported that the next-generation model will go even further – a lot further, actually.

Car & Driver reports the redesigned sedan should arrive by late 2022 and follow a very BMW-like formula. According to the publication, the model will ride on a new rear-wheel drive platform and feature a longitudinal engine layout. There are little details about the latter, but the publication says we can expect an inline-six with Skyactiv-X technology and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.



Read Article


2023 Mazda 6 To Follow In BMW's Footsteps With RWD And An Inline 6

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

I'm not sure that's a great place to move, but it should be interesting. If possible the platform should support awd and a pure EV option.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 4/14/2020 9:17:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]