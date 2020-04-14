2023 Mazda 6 To Follow In BMW's Footsteps With RWD And An Inline 6

Mazda stepped up their game with the current ‘6’ sedan and it’s been reported that the next-generation model will go even further – a lot further, actually.

Car & Driver reports the redesigned sedan should arrive by late 2022 and follow a very BMW-like formula. According to the publication, the model will ride on a new rear-wheel drive platform and feature a longitudinal engine layout. There are little details about the latter, but the publication says we can expect an inline-six with Skyactiv-X technology and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.