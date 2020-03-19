24 Hours Of Le Mans Now Postponed Until September

June of 2020 will not bring with it the unique French pomp and circumstance we have come to associate with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Mulsanne straight will remain quiet, there will be no engines roaring through the Porsche curves. Sunrise on the 14th of June will not have any further significance than just another rotation of our planet. The greatest endurance race the world has ever known will not happen in June. The official word is that it will be postponed until September 19th.



