26,000 Miles In A Tesla Model 3 - Was It Worth The $50,000 Price Of Admission?

YouTuber Andy Slye took the plunge about a year ago and purchased a Tesla Model 3 for some $50,000. Tesla has made a whole lot of changes since then. Reportedly, quality is now much better than it was early on. The Long Range Model 3 can now be had for $44,500 prior to rebates, and a $35,000 Model 3 is available as well.

In addition, Tesla has pushed a plethora of over-the-air software updates. This means that (unlike cars from other automakers) Andy’s one-year-old Model 3 is just as up-to-date as those that people are purchasing today.



