26,000 Miles In A Tesla Model 3 - Was It Worth The $50,000 Price Of Admission?

YouTuber Andy Slye took the plunge about a year ago and purchased a Tesla Model 3 for some $50,000.

Tesla has made a whole lot of changes since then. Reportedly, quality is now much better than it was early on. The Long Range Model 3 can now be had for $44,500 prior to rebates, and a $35,000 Model 3 is available as well.

In addition, Tesla has pushed a plethora of over-the-air software updates. This means that (unlike cars from other automakers) Andy’s one-year-old Model 3 is just as up-to-date as those that people are purchasing today.

 



User Comments

colecole

NO!

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2019 10:30:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

Wow! A positive review from INSIDEEVs, a Tesla fanboy site. Who would have expected that!
One of my favorite quotes is. " reportedly quality is much improved." Reported where? By whom? Not calculated into his cost per mile is that a model 3 is at least $20,000 more than a comparable ICE, such as the Maxda 3.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 4/8/2019 10:48:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

