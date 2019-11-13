40 Years After Quattro Appears In Sedans Toyota Decides That It Is Time To Add AWD To Camry And Avalon

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:18:10 AM

3 user comments | Views : 520 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota will test how much of the consumer shift away from sedans is because of the added security of all-wheel-drive systems found on most crossovers as the Japanese automaker adds an optional fuel-efficient awd system to its Camry and Avalon sedans next year.

The awd version of the midsize Camry will be the model's first since 1991, while the large Avalon will get its first optional awd version ever. Both will use the same Dynamic Torque Control system employed on the redesigned RAV4 compact crossover, Toyota said. The awd system sends up to half of engine torque to the rear wheels as needed under load if the car detects slippage from the front wheels. When additional traction isn't required, the rear prop shaft is electromagnetically disengaged to boost fuel efficiency, Toyota says.



Read Article


40 Years After Quattro Appears In Sedans Toyota Decides That It Is Time To Add AWD To Camry And Avalon

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

Because Audi invented AWD sedans? Don't think so.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/13/2019 11:07:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Bring back the Camry and Corolla Sport Wagon with AWD while you are at it. #80's

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/13/2019 11:16:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Maybe if they actually saw the sales numbers of Audi and Subaru they'd already know that AWD isn't the selling point.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 11/13/2019 11:17:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]