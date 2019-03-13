46 Years After First Lunar Rover On The Moon Toyota Answers With Their Own

Toyota has joined forces with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), with the aim of producing a manned, pressurised lunar rover. Powered by a fuel cell electric drivetrain, the pair are targeting a total lunar-surface range of more than 10,000km (around 6,200 miles).

Should a physical version of the six-wheeled rover reach production, it’ll measure six metres long, five metres wide and almost four metres tall. As such, it would be twice as long, twice as wide and almost five times the height of the Moon Buggy used on the Apollo 15 mission.