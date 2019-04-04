4th Time Is A Charm? Ghosn Arrested AGAIN In Japan

Carlos Ghosn's lawyer slammed what he called Japan's "hostage justice" system after prosecutors arrested the former Nissan chairman for a fourth time and jailed him once again, this time on charges of allegedly diverting millions of dollars from Nissan to personal use. Prosecutors arrested Ghosn following an early morning raid at his Tokyo residence Thursday, escalating the legal jeopardy facing the former chairman of the Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance and potentially blocking plans to tell his side of the story in a news conference. In their public filing, prosecutors said they arrested Ghosn on breach of trust suspicions for allegedly causing some $5 million in damages to Nissan from December 2015 through July, while Ghosn was CEO and chairman of the Japanese automaker.



Read Article