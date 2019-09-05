7 Years Later Honda Copies Volkswagen Global Platform Model to Reduce Costs

Big changes lie ahead for Honda as the Japanese company aims to streamline its global operations and make manufacturing more efficient.

The automaker announced that it will cut the number of model variants available in North America and other regions and reorganize its production base. Honda is pushing for improved efficiency as increasing investments in next-generation technologies take a toll on its profits. On May 8 Honda reported a 13 percent decline in fiscal full-year operating profit.



colecole

Hardly, Honda has had "global" modular platforms for decades.

What a dumbass title.

colecole

Posted on 5/9/2019 10:01:12 AM   

