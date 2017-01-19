700-hp Bentley Bentayga is the most opulent way to hit 193 mph

With a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) 6. 0-liter V12 under the hood and an advanced all-wheel-drive system, most people would say the Bentley Bentayga has more than enough performance for the average buyer. It is the most powerful production SUV in the world, after all. But German tuning shop DMC thinks 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) is more like a suggestion.



This is the DMC Bentley Bentayga "Gigante," and like the name suggests, it gets big upgrades in both power and looks. The standard 6.0-liter V12 has been boosted to produce 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts) and 778 pound-feet (1,055 Newton-meters) of torque. It features upgrades like a new high-performance exhaust system and a clever engine management system. Top speed is now 193 miles per hour (310 kilometers per hour) over the stock 187 mph (300 kmh).



