986 HP Toyota GR Super Sports Hypercar Caught Testing In New Video

Almost a year since development of the GR Super Sports road-going hypercar was announced, Toyota has released a video of a prototype testing at the Fuji Speedway in Japan, with CEO Akio Toyoda at the helm. The Japanese marque’s near-1000bhp hybrid car will be based on the GR Super Sports Concept that was first shown at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon and is set to race at Le Mans under the new hypercar class regulations from 2021.

Toyota’s future super sports car will use the same powertrain that’s already proving successful in its LMP1 car. Not only will this establish a strong connection between Toyota’s motorsport activities and its road cars, but the technology and knowledge that Toyota Gazoo Racing has collected developing the LMP1 car will transfer directly into the new road car.



