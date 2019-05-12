A $100 Storage Unit Returns Nearly $1 Million, Paid By Elon Musk...

In 1989, a couple from Long Island, New York paid roughly $100 for an unclaimed storage unit.

It was a blind auction, meaning neither they nor the seller had any idea what was inside.

When the couple opened the unit, they were in for what would likely be the surprise of their lives: Buried under some old blankets sat a 1976 Lotus Esprit sports car used in the filming of the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.” In the movie, the sports car famously transforms into a submarine and fires missiles while underwater.

Years later, none other than Elon Musk bought their find for nearly $1 million...



