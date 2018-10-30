A Chance For ALL To Win! Drive Toward A Cure-Support A Great Cause!

Claim your chance to win a one-of-a-kind piece of automotive and Hollywood movie history! With the support of Ford Motor Company, Warner Bros. Studios and Chad McQueen – Drive Toward a Cure will be raffling off the Bullitt 50 Chronograph through the end of January, with all proceeds to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation in memory of Robert E. Kiernan Jr., the owner of the famed Bullitt Mustang since 1974 and who was increasingly challenged by Parkinson’s Disease. Not only will this signature timepiece capture the 50th anniversary of the film, but the movement itself will include an actual piece of the existing car – with a 1 gram paint fragment from the actual ‘Bullitt’ Mustang inside!



