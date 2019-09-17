A General Motors/UAW Strike For More Than A Week Could Send Michigan Into Recession

A United Auto Workers strike at General Motors Co.

lasting longer than a week could send Michigan's economy into a recession for the first time since 2010, according to experts.

With 14 manufacturing sites blocked by picket lines, Michigan is at the greatest risk of a decline in consumer purchases, drops in income and corporate tax revenues, and an increased demand on its unemployment insurance system. In addition to the UAW workers on strike, some non-union workers are being shut out of facilities, and it won't be long before parts suppliers and other associated businesses begin laying off workers.



Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

Agent009

Talk about all your eggs in one basket.... wow!

Agent009

Posted on 9/17/2019   

