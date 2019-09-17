A General Motors/UAW Strike For More Than A Week Could Send Michigan Into Recession

A United Auto Workers strike at General Motors Co. lasting longer than a week could send Michigan's economy into a recession for the first time since 2010, according to experts.

With 14 manufacturing sites blocked by picket lines, Michigan is at the greatest risk of a decline in consumer purchases, drops in income and corporate tax revenues, and an increased demand on its unemployment insurance system. In addition to the UAW workers on strike, some non-union workers are being shut out of facilities, and it won't be long before parts suppliers and other associated businesses begin laying off workers.