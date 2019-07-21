A Sign Of Things To Come For U.S. Alfa Romeo Dealers? 50 Cars Repo'd At Alfa Of Dallas...

The lender of an embattled North Texas car company repossessed fifty luxury vehicles from a Dallas dealership today.



Alfa Romeo of Dallas is run by Kamkad Automotive, a company that’s facing millions of dollars in debt, according to CEO Ken Strickler...



...A towing company loaded the cars Wednesday morning at Alfa Romeo of Dallas, as representatives from the lending company, Ally Financial, watched from afar...



...A sign on the dealership door dated July 9 stated Kamkad had fallen behind on its rent.



