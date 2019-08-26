A Stroke Of Genius? Toyota Ponders Production Of An Off Road Minivan

According to reports from Japan, Toyota’s TJ Cruiser, which was shown at the Tokyo Auto Show in 2017, could be headed for production. The TJ concept, if you don’t remember, was somewhat of a cross between a rugged SUV and a van, with fold-flat seats for four and a toughened load space for durability.

An (expertly Google Translated) article from Japan’s Best Car, citing dealer insider Toru Endo, claims that the production version of the TJ could be unveiled some time around this year’s Tokyo Auto Show in October, with pre-orders in Japan beginning in December.