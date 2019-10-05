AAA Says Consumers STILL Don't Have A Clue When It Comes To Electic Cars

Automakers are launching more electric cars than ever, but car buyers are still largely ignorant of how those cars work, according to a new AAA survey.

And that lack of knowledge may be slowing adoption of electric cars.

"Today, more than 200,000 electric cars can be found on roads across the country as almost every manufacturer sells them," Greg Brannon, AAA director of automotive engineering and industry relations, said in a statement. "But, like other new vehicle technologies, Americans don't have the full story and that could be causing the gap between interest and action."



Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

atc98092

In my recent experience car shopping PHEV/EV, I would say that the dealers don't have much of a clue either. More than one Honda dealer insisted the federal tax credit was no longer available, which is inaccurate. They don't understand the need to have the battery charged for demo drives. The Clarity is a completely different animal with a charged battery.

atc98092

Posted on 5/10/2019 10:45:38 AM   

Aspy11

EXCUSES, consumers don't want to pay 40K and up for a vehicle that should cost 20K.

Aspy11

Posted on 5/10/2019 11:18:39 AM   

vdiv

Add the cost to own and the picture changes radically.

vdiv

Posted on 5/10/2019 11:33:33 AM   

