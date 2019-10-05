AAA Says Consumers STILL Don't Have A Clue When It Comes To Electic Cars

Automakers are launching more electric cars than ever, but car buyers are still largely ignorant of how those cars work, according to a new AAA survey. And that lack of knowledge may be slowing adoption of electric cars.

"Today, more than 200,000 electric cars can be found on roads across the country as almost every manufacturer sells them," Greg Brannon, AAA director of automotive engineering and industry relations, said in a statement. "But, like other new vehicle technologies, Americans don't have the full story and that could be causing the gap between interest and action."