AAA Study Finds 71% Of Americans Are Still Terrified Of Self Driving Vehicles

Several companies are pushing ahead with self-driving cars, but a new study indicates the public might not be ready for them.

In its latest annual study of consumer attitudes toward self-driving cars, AAA found that 71 percent of Americans are afraid to ride in a fully autonomous vehicle.

Last year saw a fatal crash involving an Uber test car and attitudes toward self-driving cars haven't rebounded since then, AAA said. However, even before the crash, 63 percent of Americans were still afraid to ride in a fully autonomous car, according to AAA's figures.



