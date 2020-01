AAA made a really positive press release on its latest survey about EV ownership. Anyway – and regardless of what the association decided to focus on, we had to cover the most critical info that it brought.



As you already know, the survey revealed it is more expensive to own an electric vehicle than a regular car – even with tax credits. We asked them for the full data, and depreciation came up as the bad guy for this to happen – by a large margin.



Read Article