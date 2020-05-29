AMG Developing 2021 Mercedes SL As A 2+2 Roadster

Mercedes is plotting a radical overhaul for one of its longest-running models: the Mercedes SL roadster. Due in showrooms in the next 18 months, the new model is being developed by Mercedes-AMG, with a focus on injecting a new level of performance.

Last year, sports cars contributed to slightly more than one per cent of the brand’s total sales worldwide; around 28,400 sold in 2019, according to Merc’s own figures. That’s a rise of 48 per cent over 2018, but by the firm’s own admission, the AMG GT line-up accounts for most of that, with the compact SLC roadster and full-size SL dwindling in importance.