AMG Powered Aston Martin V8 Vantage Caught During Final Phase Of Testing

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:36 AM

1 user comments | Views : 284 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Pictures of Aston Martin testing its all-new V8 Vantage continue to stream out before its reveal later in the year.

As the replacement of Aston Martin’s highest selling model ever, the new Vantage has much resting on its newly formed shoulders, not least the pressure of forming the backbone of Aston Martin's model range before the brand's rapid expansion into new market segments really kicks off. 
 

We'll get our first glimpse of the finished car in the form of Aston Martin’s 2018 FIA GTE V8 Vantage race car – crucial successor to the marque's successful WEC racing car -  that's due to race in the 2018 season. Until then, these finished-body prototypes appear to be undergoing the final stages of testing, complete with production-ready lights, usually a sign of the cars impending reveal.



Read Article


AMG Powered Aston Martin V8 Vantage Caught During Final Phase Of Testing

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Given that Aston Martin "is" Mercedes for all intents and purposes, this is hardly surprising.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2017 7:54:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]