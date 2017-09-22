AMG Powered Aston Martin V8 Vantage Caught During Final Phase Of Testing

Pictures of Aston Martin testing its all-new V8 Vantage continue to stream out before its reveal later in the year. As the replacement of Aston Martin’s highest selling model ever, the new Vantage has much resting on its newly formed shoulders, not least the pressure of forming the backbone of Aston Martin's model range before the brand's rapid expansion into new market segments really kicks off. We'll get our first glimpse of the finished car in the form of Aston Martin’s 2018 FIA GTE V8 Vantage race car – crucial successor to the marque's successful WEC racing car - that's due to race in the 2018 season. Until then, these finished-body prototypes appear to be undergoing the final stages of testing, complete with production-ready lights, usually a sign of the cars impending reveal.



