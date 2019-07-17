Perhaps this is no joking matter but I've got to be honest. I am not sure whether to applaud or be completely disgusted.



That's because you never mess with a man's automobile — at least according to John Travolta in Pulp Fiction.



This guy stole and broke into 18 vehicles in 24 hours. It's not clear how many autos he stole and how many he simply stole from. That's still an amazing amount of efficiency right there. Obviously, Terry Johnson wasn't too good at this "job," though.



The police busted him up and he's currently being held on no bond.







Police have arrested a suspect linked to at least 18 thefts from cars in 24 hours.



34-year-old Terry Johnson, of no fixed address, is charged with multiple thefts, property damage and other related charges.



On July 11 at around 4:30 a.m., a citizen called 911 to report a vehicle theft on Berrywood Lane...



Read Article