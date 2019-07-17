ARRESTED: Car Thief Achieves The UNTHINKABLE — 18 Car Break-ins and Thefts Within 24 Hours

Perhaps this is no joking matter but I've got to be honest.

I am not sure whether to applaud or be completely disgusted.

That's because you never mess with a man's automobile — at least according to John Travolta in Pulp Fiction.

This guy stole and broke into 18 vehicles in 24 hours. It's not clear how many autos he stole and how many he simply stole from. That's still an amazing amount of efficiency right there. Obviously, Terry Johnson wasn't too good at this "job," though.

The police busted him up and he's currently being held on no bond.



Police have arrested a suspect linked to at least 18 thefts from cars in 24 hours.

34-year-old Terry Johnson, of no fixed address, is charged with multiple thefts, property damage and other related charges.

On July 11 at around 4:30 a.m., a citizen called 911 to report a vehicle theft on Berrywood Lane...

 



Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

TomM

As cars become increasingly computerized - there will always be the "competition" to be among those who successfully break into them. THere are some really intelligent people out there who would easily be able to do it if they wanted to.

GM is coming out with a new level of computer protection - and the question is not IF - but when the Aftermarket successfully breaks into the coding for Tuning.

And now you can intercept the "key" to lots of cars electronically just by being nearby. For the technical wizard - stealing a car is easier than it was before.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/18/2019 1:19:41 AM   

